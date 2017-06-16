Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Applegreen Appoints Niall Dolan As New CFO

Published on Jun 16 2017 3:46 PM in Retail tagged: Applegreen / Forecourt / CFO

Forecourt retailer Applegreen has announced the appointment of Niall Dolan as its new chief financial officer, effective from 1 July 2017.

Dolan joined the company in 2015, and is currently the head of corporate finance and treasury. He holds a Masters in accounting from UCD and he qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC in 1998.

Applegreen CEO Bob Etchingham said, "Niall has been a valuable member of our senior team since he joined us, prior to the 2015 IPO".

“He has gained wide and valuable experience in his career to date and has demonstrated an ability to contribute to the strategic direction of the business and work with colleagues at all levels. We wish him well in his new role."

Chairman Danny Kitchen added, "Niall's appointment follows a wide ranging search process and the internal appointment confirms the strength and depth of the management team now in the Applegreen business. This will serve the company well in the future."

Dolan succeeds the current CFO Paul Lynch, who will step down from his role as CFO and board director on June 30.

