Applegreen Partner With Jaguar Launch ‘Staycation’ Competition

Published on Jun 15 2017 12:32 PM in Retail tagged: Applegreen / Jaguar Land Rover Ireland

Applegreen, along with former Ireland goalkeeper Packie Bonner, have partnered with Jaguar to roll out a summer contest.

Ireland is seeing a growing trend of ‘staycations’, as traveling within the country for holiday proves to be much cheaper than other alternatives. Therefore, Applegreen and Jaguar have started a contest in which one winner will receive a 172 Jaguar XE, free Applegreen fuel for a year, and a driving experience at Jaguar’s Art of Performance Tour

Conor Lucey, Applegreen’s Head of Operation, said, “Applegreen is delighted to be teaming up with Jaguar for this fantastic competition.

“We pride ourselves on providing our customers with ‘low fuel prices, always’ and teaming that with the efficiencies of the Jaguar XE we hope our customers enjoy all that this competition has to offer and they can staycation in style this summer!”.

The competition is running from the 14th of June through the 21st of July, when the winner will then be announced.

