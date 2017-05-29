Applegreen Posts 'Postive Start' To 2017 Ahead of Todays AGM

Published on May 29 2017 10:06 AM in Retail tagged: Applegreen

Applegreen has announced today (29 May) that it has delivered a 'positive start' to the year ahead of it annual general meeting which takes place today in Dublin.

The forecourt retailer said that its 'business is delivering strong growth in non-fuel sales in particular while fuel margin experience has been in line with 2016', in a statement it issued today.

Since the end of December last year, the group has added 11 new forecourts including ten sites in Ireland, as well as one in Northern Ireland.

According to Daniel Kitchen, Applegreen chairman, "In summary, the Board is very satisfied with the progress and performance of the business for the first four months of the year," said Kitchen. "This gives us confidence in our ability to meet our growth targets for 2017."

It also outlined that it plans to pay a maiden dividend of 1.25c per share in June 2017, subject to its shareholders approval at todays meeting.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern