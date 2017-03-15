Ardagh Group Prices Shares Of Its IPO At $19 Each

Published on Mar 15 2017 11:45 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group has announced today (15 March) the pricing of its initial public offering of 16.2 million Class A common shares at a price of $19.00 per share, for a total offering size of $307.8 million.

The Dublin-based packaging company's shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 15, 2017 under the symbol “ARD.”

The offering is expected to close on March 20, 2017, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Reportedly, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Davy and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Ardagh Group specialise in metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for the world's leading food, beverage and consumer brands and has global sales of approximately €7.7 billion.

The IPO, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, was originally announced on 7 March.

