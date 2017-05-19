BFree Scoops Two Accolades At Separate Industry Awards

Published on May 19 2017 4:20 PM in A-Brands tagged: FreeFrom Food Awards / Bfree

BFree celebrated two wins at separate Irish industry award ceremonies this week.

Firstly, the gluten free bakery brand scooped an accolade for Best International Marketing Award at the All Ireland Marketing Awards.

Freya Ivory, Senior Brand Manager of BFree Foods said, "As a young brand, being nominated in a category with well-renowned international brands like Diageo and Kerry Foods, was a massive achievement in itself. International growth is at the forefront of our brand strategy, and as such we’ve become category leaders in several of our international markets due to our commitment to product innovation."

Secondly, Befree picked up the Best FreeFrom Product Award at the 2017 Freefrom Food Awards for their Sweet Potato Wraps, having already won the same award earlier this year in the UK.

"We have continued to provide new products that break the mould of the bread category, to a previously limited free-from category. This win proves to us that we’re on the right path to success." Ivory said.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern