Blanchardstown Shopping Centre Gets Green Light For €40m Expansion

Published on Nov 9 2017 11:18 AM in Retail tagged: Marks & Spencer / Penneys / Debenhams / Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre has been granted planning permission for a €40 million expansion of the Red Mall.

Ireland's second-largest shopping centre which is owned by US private-equity firm Blackstone - intends to add an additional 100,000 sq ft of retail space, reports the Irish Independent.

The construction of a single, 40,000 sq ft unit, as well as 18 standard units is reportedly planned for the shopping complex.

The redevelopment and extension could reportedly create up to 300 more jobs at the Blanchardstown site.

With four anchor department stores – Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, Penneys, Dunnes Stores, the centre currently houses over 180 leading high street retailers, numerous cafes and restaurants, together with an Odeon 9-screen cinema, Library and Draiocht Theatre.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern