Bord Bia Targets Italian Market To Boost Irish Beef Sales

Bord Bia today has launched a campaign in order to boost beef sales in Italy, at Tuttofood market in Milan, where many of Ireland’s top meat companies are represented in the Origin Green pavilion.

As Italy is Europe’s largest beef importer, it outlined that the campaign will inform more of its meat buyers about beef production in Ireland.

Tara McCarthy, CEO Bord Bia who attended Tuttofood said: “Italian consumers are increasingly choosing Irish beef even though their overall consumption of red meat is falling. They are eating less beef but opting for premium cuts and enjoying it as a guilty pleasure following a period of economic austerity.

It is also aimimg to convince food buyers that in choosing Irish beef they can respond to the demands of their customers who are calling for 'sustainably produced quality beef from certified production systems that respect the environment and animal welfare'.

MCCarth added, "Our research tells us that while their first choice is Italian beef they are prepared to shift allegiance if the quality and price is right and 22% are willing to pay more where respect of animal welfare is certified."

