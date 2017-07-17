Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Bord na Móna Announces €1.2bn Investment Programme Plan

Published on Jul 17 2017 10:29 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Bord na Móna

Bord na Móna Announces €1.2bn Investment Programme Plan

Bord na Móna has announced that it will today (17 July) unveil a €1.2 billion investment programme with a 'major focus on renewable energy projects'.

The investment programme is designed to continue the company's transformation and the money is due to be deployed between now and 2030. It will be funded by a €150 million revolving credit facility, reported Independent.ie.

The Semi-state commercial company has reportedly been broadening its activity beyond its traditional role in peat and is looking to diversify into the solar and biomass sectors.

Turnover dropped '6% year-on-year to €406m and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding exceptional items, dropped 17.9pc to €82.1m'.

Mike Quinn, chief executive, Bord na Móna said those figures were better than the company had expected, given that it was the first full year operating without a public subsidy the company had received for its role in peat electricity.

Quinn said that development of new wind energy projects will continue on a strong expansionary track in the coming years.

'Apart from wind energy we will also be investing to diversify into other sources of renewable energy including biomass and solar power,' Quinn said. 'We will also be investing in the further development of the domestic and overseas biomass supply chain.'

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Irish Shoppers 'Not Benefiting From 13% Euro Value Surge'

Irish Shoppers 'Not Benefiting From 13% Euro Value Surge'
Musgrave MarketPlace Receives HR And Marketing Awards

Musgrave MarketPlace Receives HR And Marketing Awards
Retail Excellence Promote Lorraine Higgins To Deputy CEO

Retail Excellence Promote Lorraine Higgins To Deputy CEO
Applegreen Acquires 42 US Sites In $5.4m Deal

Applegreen Acquires 42 US Sites In $5.4m Deal

Latest in Retail

Freshly Chopped Opens 27th Outlet in Little Island Mon, 17 Jul 2017

Freshly Chopped Opens 27th Outlet in Little Island
Irish Shoppers 'Not Benefiting From 13% Euro Value Surge' Fri, 14 Jul 2017

Irish Shoppers 'Not Benefiting From 13% Euro Value Surge'
Maxol Raises Over €8,000 For AWARE Thu, 13 Jul 2017

Maxol Raises Over €8,000 For AWARE
Musgrave MarketPlace Receives HR And Marketing Awards Wed, 12 Jul 2017

Musgrave MarketPlace Receives HR And Marketing Awards