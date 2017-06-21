Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Brazil’s JBS Puts Moy Park Up For Sale

Published on Jun 21 2017 10:31 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: JBS / Moy Park

Brazil’s JBS Puts Moy Park Up For Sale

Brazilian meatpacker JBS has recently put Moy Park, one of Europe's largest poultry producers, up for sale, reported by Independent.ie.

The meat processing firm based in São Paulo acquired Moy Park for approximately €1.3 billion back in 2015. Despite this, Moy Park, amongst two other assets, were included in a divestment plan released by JBS yesterday (19 June). This update follows the news announced earlier this month of a reported $300m subsidiary sales in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

JBS stated it was 'selling the assets in order to raise around 6 billion Brazilian reais (£1.44 billion), which should help it both cut debt and reduce leverage'. Company shares dropped 2.8% to 6.17 reais yesterday, and went down down 45% in the past year. The divestment programme is still waiting to be approved by JBS’s board members.

Moy Park employs more than 9,000 people in Northern Ireland. The company will 'continue to focus on meeting consumer demand in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Global Meat Producer JBS To Transfer €30 Billion Of Assets To Dublin

Global Meat Producer JBS To Transfer €30 Billion Of Assets To Dublin
World's Largest Meat Producer To Buy Moy Park For €1.32 Billion

World's Largest Meat Producer To Buy Moy Park For €1.32 Billion

Latest in Fresh Produce

Slaney Meats Secures Deal To Supply Its Beef To US Lidl Stores Wed, 21 Jun 2017

Slaney Meats Secures Deal To Supply Its Beef To US Lidl Stores
CETA Increases Market Access To Canada For Irish Businesses: Ibec Mon, 12 Jun 2017

CETA Increases Market Access To Canada For Irish Businesses: Ibec
250 Food Buyers With Combined Buying Power Of €10B Visit Bloom Fri, 2 Jun 2017

250 Food Buyers With Combined Buying Power Of €10B Visit Bloom
Irish Food and Drink Industry ‘Not Prepared For Brexit’ Fri, 2 Jun 2017

Irish Food and Drink Industry ‘Not Prepared For Brexit’