Brazil’s JBS Puts Moy Park Up For Sale

Published on Jun 21 2017 10:31 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: JBS / Moy Park

Brazilian meatpacker JBS has recently put Moy Park, one of Europe's largest poultry producers, up for sale, reported by Independent.ie.

The meat processing firm based in São Paulo acquired Moy Park for approximately €1.3 billion back in 2015. Despite this, Moy Park, amongst two other assets, were included in a divestment plan released by JBS yesterday (19 June). This update follows the news announced earlier this month of a reported $300m subsidiary sales in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

JBS stated it was 'selling the assets in order to raise around 6 billion Brazilian reais (£1.44 billion), which should help it both cut debt and reduce leverage'. Company shares dropped 2.8% to 6.17 reais yesterday, and went down down 45% in the past year. The divestment programme is still waiting to be approved by JBS’s board members.

Moy Park employs more than 9,000 people in Northern Ireland. The company will 'continue to focus on meeting consumer demand in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers