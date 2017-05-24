Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Published on May 24 2017 9:42 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / MiWadi / Ballygowan / Featured Posts / Britvic Ireland

Britvic Ireland Posts Ninth Consecutive Quarter Of Growth

Q2 marks the 9th consecutive quarter of growth for Britvic Ireland as it posted revenue growth of 13.3% in constant currency, according to it recently published Interim Results.

The leading branded soft drinks business highlighted that its owned-brand growth was led by the stills portfolio, with Ballygowan and MiWadi the major growth drivers.

Also, its changing product mix and raw material price inflation saw Brand margin contracting slightly by 8%.

It outlined that so far this year, it has delivered a 'strong first half performance'.

Simon Litherland, chief executive officer commented: “Britvic has delivered a strong first half performance driven by organic revenue growth in all our markets and successful management of input cost inflation."

Britvic is playing strongly to tap into, and lead, an emerging trend in healthy hydration and it said that it is 'confident of meeting market expectations for FY17'.

Litherland, added. "We have continued to make progress delivering our strategic priorities and have exciting commercial plans for the second half of the year. I am confident that we will deliver full year performance in line with market expectations.”

Litherland also said that it has delivered revenue growth in all it markets, and that it pre-exceptional EBITA increased by 6.7%, enabling Britvic to declare a 2.9% increase in the interim dividend.

