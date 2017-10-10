Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Budget 2018: A Synopis Of The Key Points

Published on Oct 10 2017 2:28 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Budget 2018

Budget 2018: A Synopis Of The Key Points

Following todays much-anticipated Budget 2018 speech from Finance Minister Paschal, Checkout has compiled a synopis of the key points.

  • Another €25 million has been allocated for a Brexit response loan scheme for the agrifood sector
  • The Department for Agriculture gets €50m for Brexit response measures in 2018
  • €23 million has been set aside for the department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which is €13 million more that last year
  • Excise duty on cigarettes has increased. The price of a pack has gone up by 50 cent
  • Sugar Tax which will be introduced in April 2018 will see a 30 cent per litre will be introduced on drinks with over eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitres. Also, a reduced rate of 20 cent per litre on drinks with between five and eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitres will be implemented.
  • Commercial property will see an increase from 2% to 6% on the level of stamp duty from midnight
  • At least €1.5 billion has been set aside for a 'Rainy day fund' which will be established in the coming year

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Budget 2018: Measures Industry Experts Would Like To See Enacted

Budget 2018: Measures Industry Experts Would Like To See Enacted
Entries Now Open For The National Retail Supplier Awards

Entries Now Open For The National Retail Supplier Awards
Tesco Ireland Up 1.1% In First Half Of Financial Year

Tesco Ireland Up 1.1% In First Half Of Financial Year
Ireland’s Best Suppliers Honoured At Checkout FMCG 2017 Awards

Ireland’s Best Suppliers Honoured At Checkout FMCG 2017 Awards

Latest in Retail

Musgrave Subjected To Cybercrime Attack Tue, 10 Oct 2017

Musgrave Subjected To Cybercrime Attack
Budget 2018: Measures Industry Experts Would Like To See Enacted Tue, 10 Oct 2017

Budget 2018: Measures Industry Experts Would Like To See Enacted
Irish Consumer Sentiment Shows 'Sufficient' Improvement In September Fri, 6 Oct 2017

Irish Consumer Sentiment Shows 'Sufficient' Improvement In September
Aldi Reopens Revamped Future Store In Cobh Thu, 5 Oct 2017

Aldi Reopens Revamped Future Store In Cobh