Budget 2018: A Synopis Of The Key Points

Following todays much-anticipated Budget 2018 speech from Finance Minister Paschal, Checkout has compiled a synopis of the key points.

Another €25 million has been allocated for a Brexit response loan scheme for the agrifood sector

The Department for Agriculture gets €50m for Brexit response measures in 2018

€23 million has been set aside for the department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which is €13 million more that last year

Excise duty on cigarettes has increased. The price of a pack has gone up by 50 cent

Sugar Tax which will be introduced in April 2018 will see a 30 cent per litre will be introduced on drinks with over eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitres. Also, a reduced rate of 20 cent per litre on drinks with between five and eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitres will be implemented.

Commercial property will see an increase from 2% to 6% on the level of stamp duty from midnight

At least €1.5 billion has been set aside for a 'Rainy day fund' which will be established in the coming year

