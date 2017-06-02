BWG Group CEO 'Pleased' With Its Growth In A Competitive Market

Published on Jun 2 2017 9:56 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / BWG / BWG Group / Featured Posts / Spar Irelands

Speaking exclusively with Checkout.ie, Leo Crawford BWG Group CEO, has said that he is pleased with its growth performance which was delivered in a very competitive market, according to the groups interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2017.

BWG’s Food Service business continued to grow strongly on the back of a buoyant hospitality sector, while Spar and Londis sales were ahead 4.2% and 3.0% respectively, benefitting from the addition of a net 11 new stores.

Crawford said, “Contributing to our growth was BWG’s Foodservice division which continued to grow strongly thanks to a buoyant hospitality sector, and our SPAR and Londis brands which delivered increased sales of 4.2% and 3.0% respectively."

BWG is looking at further retail consolidation opportunities to drive future growth.

"We have also been proactive in adapting to the changing market conditions, which has helped to protect our business against external challenges such as fragile consumer confidence and deflationary trends.” He added.

In total, BWG added 33 new stores bringing its total store numbers to 1,335.

