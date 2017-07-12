Cadbury Launch New Ad Campaign

Published on Jul 12 2017 10:20 AM in A-Brands tagged: Advertising / Cadbury / PML

Cadbury has teamed up with PML's Design+ to launch a new OOH (outdoor advertising) campaign.

The campaign's theme is 'Glass and a half'. A digital screen has been placed on Talbot Street in Dublin to promote the new campaign. This ad shows a glass and a half of milk being poured, which is the amount used in Cadbury's Dairy Milk bars. Also, Cadbury have also set up a large Spangley billboard on Wexford Street in Dublin, featuring 32,000 discs to catch the eyes of onlookers.

In addition, Design+ also created digital ads in dPods across major Dublin retail outlets, displaying live action screen that show milk being poured onto the mall aisles.

PML and Design+ worked with advertising agency Carat, along with Eclipse Media, to make the ads.

