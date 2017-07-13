Carroll’s Of Tullamore Partners With Sony

Published on Jul 13 2017 11:12 AM in A-Brands tagged: Carroll's / Sony

Carroll’s Of Tullamore has recently partnered with Sony to promote the release of The Emoji Movie.

In anticipation of The Emoji Movie, Carroll’s have launched a contest for a family of four to travel to Los Angeles, with all flights, accommodation, and transfers are paid. The winners will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the Sony studio, view an animation demonstration to see how the movie was created, and finally partake in a character voice recording.

The competition is being promoted by Carroll's Traditional and Crumbled Family packs, which are available at Tesco and Dunnes Stores across Ireland.

Carroll's of Tullamore plans to promote this campaign in stores over the summer for Back to School.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers