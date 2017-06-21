CBE Announces Recent Appointments

Published on Jun 21 2017 3:41 PM in Technology tagged: CBE / Retail Software & Technologies

CBE has announced recent appointments in its latest press release.

The retail software company announced Sean Kenna (pictured above) as CEO, replacing current chairman Gerard Concannon. CBE also announced Dominic Feeney as the company's managing director. In addition, Gearóid Concannon has been appointed a group director within the company, with Shane McGowan being promoted to Systems Director and Oliver Sheridan promoted to Director of Retail.

CBE currently operates in Ireland, UK, Spain, Algeria, Canada and Australia. Meanwhile, with plans to expand to America, CBE has added 40 new employees.

