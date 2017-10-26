Get the app today! App Store Play Store

C&C Reports 'Subdued' Performance In Half-Year Results

Published on Oct 26 2017 10:34 AM in Drinks tagged: C&C / Bulmers

C&C Group has reported a 'more subdued' -1% performance, in the cider category in Ireland in it latest, financial half-year results.

Bulmers posted a decrease of -5% year-on-year 'against strong comparatives', which showed an increase of +6%.

The report indicated that growth in its off trade channel showed a 2% increase, but this was off set by lost distribution points and share in draugh.

Overall its net revenue showed a decline of 6.8% year-on-year to €273.1 million, while the group’s operating profit fell by almost 5%to €50.5 million compared to the same period last year.

International Performance

On an international scale the group showed progress.

In Europe it reported a strong performance for Germany and Russia.

However, it showed quieter trading in Spain and France.

