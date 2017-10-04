Centra, Parnell St. Wins The IGD 'Innovative Store of the Year' Award

Published on Oct 4 2017 2:42 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Spar / Centra / IGD / IGD Awards / Centra Parnell Street / Deli de Luca / Real Marthalle / Texas and Woolworths / McCurrach UK

Centra, Parnell Street, Dublin has won the 'Innovative Store of the Year' at the IGD Awards 2017, which took place yesterday (3 October) at the Park Plaza at Westminster Bridge, London.

The IGD Awards celebrate companies of all sizes across the food and grocery industry and each year the judges acknowledge the relative impact of the entry based on the company’s size.

This years IGD Innovative Store of the Year Award category was sponsored by field-sales solutions firm McCurrach UK.

Other nominees included, Deli de Luca, Oslo, Norway; Real Marthalle, Krefeld, Germany; Sainsbury Nine Elms, London; SPAR, Ratchapreuk, Thailand; Walmart Supercenter, Tomball and also Texas and Woolworths, Warringah Mall, Sydney, Australia.

“This was a hotly fought category with some really great entries, in particular the innovative petrol forecourt developments we are seeing internationally. However, the Centra store in Dublin’s Parnell Street stood out as our winner for its truly flexible format, appealing to many different shopper trends." Angus Maciver, Chief Executive of McCurrach UK, said.

"The Irish convenience market has long been a source of inspiration for food-to-go. This store offers high-quality fresh food, brilliantly executed and really tailored to shoppers’ needs."

Scalable Franchise

McCurrach noted that personalisation is at the heart of the range, with a team of passionate foodies on hand to create theatre for shoppers, whether they’re after food to eat now or food for later.

“The other highly innovative aspect of this Centra store is that the model is a scalable franchise, as fit for a city centre store as it is for the more urban and rural locations to which it’s already being rolled out. Congratulations to Centra!” He added.

