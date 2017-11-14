Checkout Announces Cash & Carry Survey

Published on Nov 14 2017 10:24 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Survey / Cash & Carry

Ireland is home to many excellent Cash & Carry businesses, which is part of what drives the strong independent retail trade we enjoy.

This year, Checkout wanted to learn more about how retailers feel out their local Cash & Carry Businesses.

To that end, we have created a ten-minute survey and would like to invite our readers in the retail industry to give us their feedback on all things Cash & Carry.

This is the first of a number of surveys and research projects that we will be undertaking over the next few months, with the goal of finding out how well retailers feel served by their suppliers.

The results will be published in the December 2017 issue of Checkout, so don’t miss your chance to have a say.

Take Part In The Checkout Cash & Carry Survey

