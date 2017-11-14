Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Checkout Announces Cash & Carry Survey

Published on Nov 14 2017 10:24 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Survey / Cash & Carry

Checkout Announces Cash & Carry Survey

Ireland is home to many excellent Cash & Carry businesses, which is part of what drives the strong independent retail trade we enjoy.

This year, Checkout wanted to learn more about how retailers feel out their local Cash & Carry Businesses.

To that end, we have created a ten-minute survey and would like to invite our readers in the retail industry to give us their feedback on all things Cash & Carry.

This is the first of a number of surveys and research projects that we will be undertaking over the next few months, with the goal of finding out how well retailers feel served by their suppliers.

The results will be published in the December 2017 issue of Checkout, so don’t miss your chance to have a say.

Take Part In The Checkout Cash & Carry Survey 

@2017 - Checkout Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Using E-receipts For Unsolicited Marketing Could Attract €5k Fine For Retailers, Says DPC

Using E-receipts For Unsolicited Marketing Could Attract €5k Fine For Retailers, Says DPC
Kerry Group Posts 4.2% Increase In Business Volumes In 9M Period

Kerry Group Posts 4.2% Increase In Business Volumes In 9M Period
Public Health (Alcohol) Bill Could Cost Individual Stores Up To €50,000, Says Retail Ireland

Public Health (Alcohol) Bill Could Cost Individual Stores Up To €50,000, Says Retail Ireland
Food Industry Export Hub Planned For The Boyne Valley Region

Food Industry Export Hub Planned For The Boyne Valley Region

Latest in Retail

FMCG Winners 2017 Tue, 14 Nov 2017

FMCG Winners 2017
Pladis Appoints New Managing Director For UK And Ireland Tue, 14 Nov 2017

Pladis Appoints New Managing Director For UK And Ireland
Weekly Round Up,14 November, 2017 Tue, 14 Nov 2017

Weekly Round Up,14 November, 2017
New Forecourt Service Station Opens At South Link, Cork Fri, 10 Nov 2017

New Forecourt Service Station Opens At South Link, Cork