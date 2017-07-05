Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 Award Winners Revealed

Published on Jul 5 2017 11:14 AM

The winners of this years Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 award winners, were announced yesterday (4 July) at a ceremony that took place at The Shelbourne Hotel.

More than 200 retailers attended the event for the only awards ceremony to recognise excellence in fresh produce retailing.

The Checkout Best In Fresh Awards reward and promote excellence in fresh food retailing in Ireland, with retailers of all sizes and formats honoured.

Among the big winners at this year’s event were the recently-revamped Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee, which took the award for Best Large Supermarket, and Best Medium Supermarket went to Cross’ SuperValu Newbridge, while Herlihy’s Centra, Fermoy

won the Best Small Supermarket Award.

The Best Forecourt honour went to Mace Lissycasey, while Best Convenience Store was presented to Brett’s Centra, in Kildare

“The stores that we acknowledge at the Checkout Best In Fresh Awards can truly be called the real leaders in Ireland when it comes to fresh product retailing,” said Checkout editor, Jenny Whelan.

“Once again, both our winners and finalists have raised the bar when it comes to fresh produce, and can easily call themselves amongst the very best in Ireland, as well as in Europe.”

Other award winners at this year’s event included Musgrave, which was presented with the BestMultiple/Group Retailer award on the back of the work it has done in developing both SuperValu and Centra in recent years; Lidl Churchfield, which won the hotly-contested Best Discount Retailer category this year; and Celtech, which took home the Checkout Best in Fresh Industry Innovator award for its ab-initio system.

In addition, six supplier awards were presented, as voted for by the industry, with Glanbia, ABP, Keelings and Aryzta Food Solutions among the winners.

A full list of award winners is featured below. For photos and additional information, contact [email protected]

CHECKOUT BEST IN FRESH 2017: FULL LIST OF WINNERS

LARGE SUPERMARKET, SPONSORED BY COLD MOVE

WINNER

Garvey's SuperValu Dingle

FINALISTS

Smith’s SuperValu, Kinsale

Flemings SuperValu, Monaghan

SuperValu Swords

SuperValu Blackrock

MEDIUM SUPERMARKET, SPONSORED BY SEL

WINNER

Cross’ SuperValu Newbridge

FINALISTS

McCarthy’s Eurospar

Ryan’s SuperValu Grange

SuperValu Sundrive

Tarpey’s SuperValu, Cavan

SMALL SUPERMARKET (4,000 to 10,000 sq ft.)

WINNER

Herlihy’s Centra, Fermoy

FINALISTS

Eurospar Gortahork

Kavanagh’s SuperValu Claremorris

Twohig’s SuperValu Abbeyfeale

Ryan’s SuperValu Kilmallock

FORECOURT

WINNER

Mace Lisseycasey

FINALISTS

Applegreen Tramore

M3 Maxol Mace Mulhuddart

Gala Blennerville

CONVENIENCE STORE

WINNER

Brett’s Centra, Kildare

FINALISTS

Fresh The Good Food Market Camden St

Spar Little Island

Spar Dame Street

Kelly’s Londis Milltown

BEST DISCOUNT RETAILER

WINNER

Lidl Churchfield

FINALISTS

Aldi Wilton

Aldi Newlands Cross

Lidl Virginia

MOST CREATIVE RETAILER

WINNER

Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

FINALISTS

Joyce’s Knocknacarra

Brett’s Centra, Kildare

Fresh: The Good Food Market, Smithfield

BEST PRESENTATION

WINNER

SuperValu Athlone

FINALISTS

Ryan’s SuperValu Glanmire

Tarpey’s SuperValu Cavan

Mace Turner’s Cross

BEST NON-AFFILIATED STORE

WINNER

Joyce's Supermarket Knocknacarra

FINALISTS

Fresh: The Good Food Market Grand Canal

Joyce’s Supermarket Headford

LOCAL CHAMPION, SPONSORED BY SEL

WINNER

Pettitt's SuperValu St Aidan's

FINALISTS

Field’s of Skibbereen

Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

BEST DELI

WINNER

Kavanagh’s SuperValu Clifden

FINALISTS

Spar Fermoy

Daly’s SuperValu Killarney

SuperValu Blackrock

BEST MEAT

WINNER

McInerney’s SuperValu Loughrea

FINALISTS

Pettit’s SuperValu, St Aidan’s

Martin’s SuperValu Clonmel

Jocye’s Knocknacarra

BEST SEAFOOD

WINNER

Field’s SuperValu, Skibbereen

FINALISTS

Fresh: The Good Food Market Grand Canal

Nestor’s SuperValu Oranmore

SuperValu Killaloe

BEST FRUIT AND VEG

WINNER

Dano’s SuperValu Mallow

FINALISTS

Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland

Nally’s SuperValu Trim

O’Connors SuperValu Westport

SuperValu Swords

BEST BAKERY, SPONSORED BY CUSINE DE FRANCE

WINNER

Londis Adare

FINALISTS

SuperValu Ballyconnell

Smith’s SuperValu Kinsale

Joyce’s Headford

BEST FOOD TO GO

WINNER

Fresh: The Good Food Market, Smithfield

FINALISTS

Spar Dame St

Mulrooney’s Gala Roscrea

Quish’s SuperValu Ballincollig

BEST DAIRY & CHEESE

WINNER

Quish's SuperValu Ballincollig

FINALISTS

Ryan’s SuperValu Grange

SuperValu Sundrive

Buckley’s SuperValu, Mullingar

BEST MULTIPLE/GROUP RETAILER

WINNER

Musgrave

BEST BAKERY SUPPLIER, SPONSORED BY GALA

WINNER

Aryzta Food Solutions

FINALISTS

Stafford Bakery Group

Cloverhill Food Ingredients

BEST FRUIT AND VEG SUPPLIER

WINNER

Keelings

FINALISTS

K&K Produce

Keogh’s Potatoes

BEST MEAT SUPPLIER

WINNER

ABP Food Group

FINALISTS

Dawn Meats

Moy Park

BEST SEAFOOD SUPPLIER

WINNER

Oceanpath Quality Seafood/Dunn’s of Dublin

FINALISTS

Kish Fish

Morgan Fish

BEST DAIRY SUPPLIER, SPONSORED BY GALA

WINNER

Glanbia

FINALISTS

Aurivo

Glenisk

BEST FRESH EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER

WINNER

Martin Food & Equipment

FINALISTS

Astron Engineering

Cross Refrigeration

INDUSTRY INNOVATION AWARD

Celtech – ab-initio

