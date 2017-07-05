Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 Award Winners Revealed

Published on Jul 5 2017 11:14 AM

Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 Award Winners Revealed

The winners of this years Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 award winners, were announced yesterday (4 July) at a ceremony that took place at The Shelbourne Hotel.

More than 200 retailers attended the event for the only awards ceremony to recognise excellence in fresh produce retailing.

The Checkout Best In Fresh Awards reward and promote excellence in fresh food retailing in Ireland, with retailers of all sizes and formats honoured.

Among the big winners at this year’s event were the recently-revamped Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee, which took the award for Best Large Supermarket, and Best Medium Supermarket went to Cross’ SuperValu Newbridge, while Herlihy’s Centra, Fermoy
won the Best Small Supermarket Award.

The Best Forecourt honour went to Mace Lissycasey, while Best Convenience Store was presented to Brett’s Centra, in Kildare

“The stores that we acknowledge at the Checkout Best In Fresh Awards can truly be called the real leaders in Ireland when it comes to fresh product retailing,” said Checkout editor, Jenny Whelan.

“Once again, both our winners and finalists have raised the bar when it comes to fresh produce, and can easily call themselves amongst the very best in Ireland, as well as in Europe.”

Other award winners at this year’s event included Musgrave, which was presented with the BestMultiple/Group Retailer award on the back of the work it has done in developing both SuperValu and Centra in recent years; Lidl Churchfield, which won the hotly-contested Best Discount Retailer category this year; and Celtech, which took home the Checkout Best in Fresh Industry Innovator award for its ab-initio system.

In addition, six supplier awards were presented, as voted for by the industry, with Glanbia, ABP, Keelings and Aryzta Food Solutions among the winners.

A full list of award winners is featured below. For photos and additional information, contact [email protected]

About Checkout: Checkout Publications is Ireland’s leading producer of high quality, news driven media titles for the FMCG and grocery retail sector. Our flagship monthly title, Checkout magazine, is widely recognise as the market leading publication for the sector. Checkout’s weekly e-buletin, Retail Intelligence, is Ireland’s only weekly newsletter for the FMCG & grocery trade. www.checkout.ie

CHECKOUT BEST IN FRESH 2017: FULL LIST OF WINNERS

LARGE SUPERMARKET, SPONSORED BY COLD MOVE

WINNER
Garvey's SuperValu Dingle

FINALISTS
Smith’s SuperValu, Kinsale
Flemings SuperValu, Monaghan
SuperValu Swords
SuperValu Blackrock

MEDIUM SUPERMARKET, SPONSORED BY SEL

WINNER
Cross’ SuperValu Newbridge

FINALISTS
McCarthy’s Eurospar
Ryan’s SuperValu Grange
SuperValu Sundrive
Tarpey’s SuperValu, Cavan

SMALL SUPERMARKET (4,000 to 10,000 sq ft.)

WINNER
Herlihy’s Centra, Fermoy

FINALISTS
Eurospar Gortahork
Kavanagh’s SuperValu Claremorris
Twohig’s SuperValu Abbeyfeale
Ryan’s SuperValu Kilmallock

FORECOURT

WINNER
Mace Lisseycasey

FINALISTS

Applegreen Tramore
M3 Maxol Mace Mulhuddart
Gala Blennerville

CONVENIENCE STORE

WINNER
Brett’s Centra, Kildare

FINALISTS
Fresh The Good Food Market Camden St
Spar Little Island
Spar Dame Street
Kelly’s Londis Milltown

BEST DISCOUNT RETAILER

WINNER
Lidl Churchfield

FINALISTS
Aldi Wilton
Aldi Newlands Cross
Lidl Virginia

MOST CREATIVE RETAILER

WINNER
Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

FINALISTS
Joyce’s Knocknacarra
Brett’s Centra, Kildare
Fresh: The Good Food Market, Smithfield

BEST PRESENTATION

WINNER
SuperValu Athlone

FINALISTS
Ryan’s SuperValu Glanmire
Tarpey’s SuperValu Cavan
Mace Turner’s Cross

BEST NON-AFFILIATED STORE

WINNER
Joyce's Supermarket Knocknacarra

FINALISTS
Fresh: The Good Food Market Grand Canal
Joyce’s Supermarket Headford

LOCAL CHAMPION, SPONSORED BY SEL

WINNER
Pettitt's SuperValu St Aidan's

FINALISTS
Field’s of Skibbereen
Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty

BEST DELI

WINNER
Kavanagh’s SuperValu Clifden

FINALISTS
Spar Fermoy
Daly’s SuperValu Killarney
SuperValu Blackrock

BEST MEAT

WINNER
McInerney’s SuperValu Loughrea

FINALISTS
Pettit’s SuperValu, St Aidan’s
Martin’s SuperValu Clonmel
Jocye’s Knocknacarra

BEST SEAFOOD

WINNER
Field’s SuperValu, Skibbereen

FINALISTS
Fresh: The Good Food Market Grand Canal
Nestor’s SuperValu Oranmore
SuperValu Killaloe

BEST FRUIT AND VEG

WINNER
Dano’s SuperValu Mallow

FINALISTS
Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland
Nally’s SuperValu Trim
O’Connors SuperValu Westport
SuperValu Swords

BEST BAKERY, SPONSORED BY CUSINE DE FRANCE

WINNER
Londis Adare

FINALISTS
SuperValu Ballyconnell
Smith’s SuperValu Kinsale
Joyce’s Headford

BEST FOOD TO GO

WINNER
Fresh: The Good Food Market, Smithfield

FINALISTS
Spar Dame St
Mulrooney’s Gala Roscrea
Quish’s SuperValu Ballincollig

BEST DAIRY & CHEESE

WINNER
Quish's SuperValu Ballincollig

FINALISTS
Ryan’s SuperValu Grange
SuperValu Sundrive
Buckley’s SuperValu, Mullingar

BEST MULTIPLE/GROUP RETAILER

WINNER
Musgrave

BEST BAKERY SUPPLIER, SPONSORED BY GALA

WINNER
Aryzta Food Solutions

FINALISTS
Stafford Bakery Group
Cloverhill Food Ingredients

BEST FRUIT AND VEG SUPPLIER

WINNER
Keelings

FINALISTS
K&K Produce
Keogh’s Potatoes

BEST MEAT SUPPLIER

WINNER
ABP Food Group

FINALISTS
Dawn Meats
Moy Park

BEST SEAFOOD SUPPLIER

WINNER
Oceanpath Quality Seafood/Dunn’s of Dublin

FINALISTS
Kish Fish
Morgan Fish

BEST DAIRY SUPPLIER, SPONSORED BY GALA

WINNER
Glanbia

FINALISTS
Aurivo
Glenisk

BEST FRESH EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER

WINNER
Martin Food & Equipment

FINALISTS
Astron Engineering
Cross Refrigeration

INDUSTRY INNOVATION AWARD

Celtech – ab-initio

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Musgrave Group Plc Appoints Chris Pilling As Non-Executive Director

Musgrave Group Plc Appoints Chris Pilling As Non-Executive Director
SuperValu Carndonagh Announces 'Quiet Evening' Initiative

SuperValu Carndonagh Announces 'Quiet Evening' Initiative
SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef

SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef
Musgrave Outbids Competitors To Buy Bray Store For €9M

Musgrave Outbids Competitors To Buy Bray Store For €9M

Latest in Retail Intelligence

Hagstravaganza Brewery Festival Confirmed For West Of Ireland Wed, 5 Jul 2017

Hagstravaganza Brewery Festival Confirmed For West Of Ireland
Barcardi Acquires Minority Stake In Teeling Whiskey Wed, 5 Jul 2017

Barcardi Acquires Minority Stake In Teeling Whiskey
Loughnanes Plans To Buy Rudds For An 'Undisclosed Sum' Wed, 5 Jul 2017

Loughnanes Plans To Buy Rudds For An 'Undisclosed Sum'
Retailers Call For A 3% Reduction In VAT Wed, 5 Jul 2017

Retailers Call For A 3% Reduction In VAT