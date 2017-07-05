Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 Award Winners Revealed
Published on Jul 5 2017 11:14 AM
The winners of this years Checkout Best In Fresh 2017 award winners, were announced yesterday (4 July) at a ceremony that took place at The Shelbourne Hotel.
More than 200 retailers attended the event for the only awards ceremony to recognise excellence in fresh produce retailing.
The Checkout Best In Fresh Awards reward and promote excellence in fresh food retailing in Ireland, with retailers of all sizes and formats honoured.
Among the big winners at this year’s event were the recently-revamped Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee, which took the award for Best Large Supermarket, and Best Medium Supermarket went to Cross’ SuperValu Newbridge, while Herlihy’s Centra, Fermoy
won the Best Small Supermarket Award.
The Best Forecourt honour went to Mace Lissycasey, while Best Convenience Store was presented to Brett’s Centra, in Kildare
“The stores that we acknowledge at the Checkout Best In Fresh Awards can truly be called the real leaders in Ireland when it comes to fresh product retailing,” said Checkout editor, Jenny Whelan.
“Once again, both our winners and finalists have raised the bar when it comes to fresh produce, and can easily call themselves amongst the very best in Ireland, as well as in Europe.”
Other award winners at this year’s event included Musgrave, which was presented with the BestMultiple/Group Retailer award on the back of the work it has done in developing both SuperValu and Centra in recent years; Lidl Churchfield, which won the hotly-contested Best Discount Retailer category this year; and Celtech, which took home the Checkout Best in Fresh Industry Innovator award for its ab-initio system.
In addition, six supplier awards were presented, as voted for by the industry, with Glanbia, ABP, Keelings and Aryzta Food Solutions among the winners.
CHECKOUT BEST IN FRESH 2017: FULL LIST OF WINNERS
LARGE SUPERMARKET, SPONSORED BY COLD MOVE
WINNER
Garvey's SuperValu Dingle
FINALISTS
Smith’s SuperValu, Kinsale
Flemings SuperValu, Monaghan
SuperValu Swords
SuperValu Blackrock
MEDIUM SUPERMARKET, SPONSORED BY SEL
WINNER
Cross’ SuperValu Newbridge
FINALISTS
McCarthy’s Eurospar
Ryan’s SuperValu Grange
SuperValu Sundrive
Tarpey’s SuperValu, Cavan
SMALL SUPERMARKET (4,000 to 10,000 sq ft.)
WINNER
Herlihy’s Centra, Fermoy
FINALISTS
Eurospar Gortahork
Kavanagh’s SuperValu Claremorris
Twohig’s SuperValu Abbeyfeale
Ryan’s SuperValu Kilmallock
FORECOURT
WINNER
Mace Lisseycasey
FINALISTS
Applegreen Tramore
M3 Maxol Mace Mulhuddart
Gala Blennerville
CONVENIENCE STORE
WINNER
Brett’s Centra, Kildare
FINALISTS
Fresh The Good Food Market Camden St
Spar Little Island
Spar Dame Street
Kelly’s Londis Milltown
BEST DISCOUNT RETAILER
WINNER
Lidl Churchfield
FINALISTS
Aldi Wilton
Aldi Newlands Cross
Lidl Virginia
MOST CREATIVE RETAILER
WINNER
Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty
FINALISTS
Joyce’s Knocknacarra
Brett’s Centra, Kildare
Fresh: The Good Food Market, Smithfield
BEST PRESENTATION
WINNER
SuperValu Athlone
FINALISTS
Ryan’s SuperValu Glanmire
Tarpey’s SuperValu Cavan
Mace Turner’s Cross
BEST NON-AFFILIATED STORE
WINNER
Joyce's Supermarket Knocknacarra
FINALISTS
Fresh: The Good Food Market Grand Canal
Joyce’s Supermarket Headford
LOCAL CHAMPION, SPONSORED BY SEL
WINNER
Pettitt's SuperValu St Aidan's
FINALISTS
Field’s of Skibbereen
Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty
BEST DELI
WINNER
Kavanagh’s SuperValu Clifden
FINALISTS
Spar Fermoy
Daly’s SuperValu Killarney
SuperValu Blackrock
BEST MEAT
WINNER
McInerney’s SuperValu Loughrea
FINALISTS
Pettit’s SuperValu, St Aidan’s
Martin’s SuperValu Clonmel
Jocye’s Knocknacarra
BEST SEAFOOD
WINNER
Field’s SuperValu, Skibbereen
FINALISTS
Fresh: The Good Food Market Grand Canal
Nestor’s SuperValu Oranmore
SuperValu Killaloe
BEST FRUIT AND VEG
WINNER
Dano’s SuperValu Mallow
FINALISTS
Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland
Nally’s SuperValu Trim
O’Connors SuperValu Westport
SuperValu Swords
BEST BAKERY, SPONSORED BY CUSINE DE FRANCE
WINNER
Londis Adare
FINALISTS
SuperValu Ballyconnell
Smith’s SuperValu Kinsale
Joyce’s Headford
BEST FOOD TO GO
WINNER
Fresh: The Good Food Market, Smithfield
FINALISTS
Spar Dame St
Mulrooney’s Gala Roscrea
Quish’s SuperValu Ballincollig
BEST DAIRY & CHEESE
WINNER
Quish's SuperValu Ballincollig
FINALISTS
Ryan’s SuperValu Grange
SuperValu Sundrive
Buckley’s SuperValu, Mullingar
BEST MULTIPLE/GROUP RETAILER
WINNER
Musgrave
BEST BAKERY SUPPLIER, SPONSORED BY GALA
WINNER
Aryzta Food Solutions
FINALISTS
Stafford Bakery Group
Cloverhill Food Ingredients
BEST FRUIT AND VEG SUPPLIER
WINNER
Keelings
FINALISTS
K&K Produce
Keogh’s Potatoes
BEST MEAT SUPPLIER
WINNER
ABP Food Group
FINALISTS
Dawn Meats
Moy Park
BEST SEAFOOD SUPPLIER
WINNER
Oceanpath Quality Seafood/Dunn’s of Dublin
FINALISTS
Kish Fish
Morgan Fish
BEST DAIRY SUPPLIER, SPONSORED BY GALA
WINNER
Glanbia
FINALISTS
Aurivo
Glenisk
BEST FRESH EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER
WINNER
Martin Food & Equipment
FINALISTS
Astron Engineering
Cross Refrigeration
INDUSTRY INNOVATION AWARD
Celtech – ab-initio
