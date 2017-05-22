Chocolatier Lily O'Brien's On The Market With €50m Price Tag

Published on May 22 2017 11:59 AM in A-Brands tagged: The Carlyle Group / lily O'Briens / cci

Lily O'Brien's, has been put on the market with a €50 million price tag.

Reportedly, IBI Corporate Finance has been appointed to manage the sale of the business, which is majority-owned by private equity fund Carlyle Cardinal Ireland (CCI).

Lily O'Brien's was CCI's first investment in 2014, and since then the premium chocolatier has grown rapidly delivering annual sales of €31.6 million up from €21 million, according to the Sunday Business Post.

The chocolate maker has been 'growing rapidly' with Nielsen reporting its growth in that market at 32%.

The company was founded by Mary Ann O'Brien in 1992 and since then has grown into 16 countries as well as developing a business supplying airlines.

