Christmas Shoppers Warned To Watch Out For Online Scams

Published on Nov 20 2017 10:11 AM in Technology tagged: Barclays

Christmas shoppers are being warned to watch out for online scams, on the lead up to the festive season, according to research from Barclays.

A survey of people who have been scammed found that in more than a quarter (26%) of cases, it happened at Christmas and on average victims lost £893 (€1000), reports Breakingnews.ie

Samantha White from Barclays, said: "While families are preparing to enjoy the festive season, criminals are getting ready to pounce on anyone who lets their guard down."

The research noted that nearly two-fifths of online shoppers said they 'do not know or are not sure how to identify a secure website when shopping online'.

