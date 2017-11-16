Clear Channel Launches HD Screens In Select Tesco Stores

Published on Nov 16 2017 12:37 PM in Retail tagged: Tesco Ireland / Clear Channel / Play IQ

Clear Channel has announced its plans to launch the ‘Tesco Live’ network of high definition (HD) advertising screens at selected Tesco stores nationwide.

The outdoor media firm said that it will install 70 digital screens in 'premium positions at the entrance to Tesco Stores' and will be responsible for maintaining and selling the associated advertising space.

"This is a significant investment in Digital Out of Home,” said Terry Buckley, managing director, Clear Channel Ireland. “This digital development will enable advertisers to reach the much sought-after Tesco shoppers when they are most receptive to advertising messages."

The 70’ HD screens are supported by Clear Channel’s Play IQ, enabling complex media scheduling and dynamic creative opportunities.

Signage Solutions

The screens will be provided by Amscreen, a digital signage solutions company and will be powered by Play IQ, Clear Channel’s intelligent scheduling and content management system.

Ruairi Twomey, marketing director, Tesco Ireland said: “We are always trying to improve the shopping experience for our customers.

"We believe this new partnership with Clear Channel will further develop our offering to shoppers by bringing them new, relevant advertising content across our stores nationwide.”

