Clonakilty Launches New Blackpudding Sausages

Published on May 18 2017 11:25 AM

Clonakilty has recently launched a new product: black pudding sausages, combining the traditional recipes of its sausages and black pudding.



The new recipe was created in Edward Twomeys butcher shop, where its well-known blackpudding recipe was created in the 1880s.



Colette Twomey, co-founder of Clonakilty and sole guardian of the secret spice recipe for Clonakilty Blackpudding said, “Over the years we have continued to develop new products, including whitepudding, sausages and rashers and bacon. The blackpudding sausage is the first in our exciting new Butcher Shop Recipe range and we looking forward to launching other new products in the future.

"My family and I are incredibly proud of the history of our company, and we wish to continue to bring you quality new Irish products for generations to come.”

The Clonakilty Blackpudding Sausages are currently available in Tesco, Spar, Costcutter, as well as a range of independent shops and leading Irish retailers nationwide.

