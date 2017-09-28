Coca-Cola HBC Ireland 'Key' To Bottler's Global Sustainability Success

Published on Sep 28 2017 8:45 AM in Retail tagged: Coca-Cola / Coca-Cola HBC Ireland / Matthieu Seguin / Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland played a key role in the company being named sustainability leader in the beverage industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) assessment for a fourth consecutive year.

“At Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, sustainability is at the heart of our business and we hold ourselves accountable to deliver against an ambitious set of targets." Matthieu Seguin, General Manager of Coca‑Cola Hellenic Ireland & Northern said.

"An important part of our sustainability agenda is our commitment to minimise our impact on the environment and we are very proud that our achievements contribute to the Group goals and have been recognised by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index."

2020 Targets

The leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company's Irish operations are on track to achieving its 2020 Sustainability Goals.

“In 2010, we set ambitious 2020 targets in the areas of water, waste and energy, and we are happy to report that some of these have already been achieved, with the rest on track to be delivered ahead of schedule."

Seguin added.

Key sustainability highlights for the Ireland and Northern Ireland business includes: waste targets have been achieved five years ahead of schedule, with 'zero' waste committed to landfill. Also, it outlined that 183 vehicles (almost half of its fleet) have been replaced with energy efficient models.

On a global scale, Coca-Cola HBC serves approximately 600 million consumers across 28 established, developing and emerging markets on three continents.

During the year, it continued to focus on 'minimising its environmental impact further and driving positive change in collaboration with its partners by developing a sustainable value chain and supporting the communities to enhance their overall wellbeing'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern