Coca-Cola Ireland Launches Limited Edition Diet Coke Cans

Published on Sep 12 2017 10:49 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Coca-Cola / Coca-Cola HBC Ireland / diet coke

Coca-Cola Ireland has launched a new range of limited edition designs for Diet Coke cans.

The company says that the designs are inspired by the brand's passion points - beauty, fashion, music and travel - and have been introduced to advertise the brand's latest on-pack promotion.

The promotional packs, offer consumers the opportunity to win up to €1,000 on a prepaid credit card to use on a major shopping spree.

"The new packs have been designed to appeal to our audience through the points that they are most passionate about, whilst creating standout on shelf." Rachel Long, Brand Manager for Coca-Cola Ireland said.

"With such an incredibly loyal audience in Ireland it is great to be able to reward them in this way, while continuing what has already been a full and engaging programme for the brand this year.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern