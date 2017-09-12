Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Coca-Cola Ireland Launches Limited Edition Diet Coke Cans

Published on Sep 12 2017 10:49 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Coca-Cola / Coca-Cola HBC Ireland / diet coke

Coca-Cola Ireland Launches Limited Edition Diet Coke Cans

Coca-Cola Ireland has launched a new range of limited edition designs for Diet Coke cans.

The company says that the designs are inspired by the brand's passion points - beauty, fashion, music and travel - and have been introduced to advertise the brand's latest on-pack promotion.

The promotional packs, offer consumers the opportunity to win up to €1,000 on a prepaid credit card to use on a major shopping spree.

"The new packs have been designed to appeal to our audience through the points that they are most passionate about, whilst creating standout on shelf." Rachel Long, Brand Manager for Coca-Cola Ireland said.

"With such an incredibly loyal audience in Ireland it is great to be able to reward them in this way, while continuing what has already been a full and engaging programme for the brand this year.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Fanta Reduces Sugar By A Third For Reformulated Relaunch 

Fanta Reduces Sugar By A Third For Reformulated Relaunch 
Investigation Launched As 'Human Waste' Found In Coca Cola Cans

Investigation Launched As 'Human Waste' Found In Coca Cola Cans
Coca Cola To Cut Jobs Across Irish Operation

Coca Cola To Cut Jobs Across Irish Operation
Coca-Cola Zero Bike Scheme Facilitates Almost Five Million Journeys

Coca-Cola Zero Bike Scheme Facilitates Almost Five Million Journeys

Latest in Packaging And Design

Last Chance For Pakman Awards 2017 Entries Wed, 16 Aug 2017

Last Chance For Pakman Awards 2017 Entries
Smurfit Kappa Delivers 5% Growth In First-Half Results Wed, 2 Aug 2017

Smurfit Kappa Delivers 5% Growth In First-Half Results
Smurfit Kappa Shares Fall By 2.4% In Early Trading Thu, 6 Jul 2017

Smurfit Kappa Shares Fall By 2.4% In Early Trading
M&S To Begin Laser Labelling Avocados To Reduce Paper Waste In UK Wed, 21 Jun 2017

M&S To Begin Laser Labelling Avocados To Reduce Paper Waste In UK