Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Coca-Cola Launches 'Thank You' Fund To Support Youth Projects

Published on May 17 2017 3:04 PM in A-Brands tagged: Coca-Coca / PJ gallagher

Coca-Cola Launches 'Thank You' Fund To Support Youth Projects

Coca-Cola has launched its annual thank you fund of €100,000 to 'further inspire and support young people'. 

Now in it's seventh year, the fund was originally set-up to mark the company's 125th anniversary and has since supported numerous youth projects.

Ambassador and comedian PJ Gallagher is encouraging non-profit organisations to avail of the funding for their local community projects.

According to Gallagher, "We need to support young people so they can live up to their ambitions and that's why Coca-Cola is making €100,000 available to non-profit and community groups this year.

"If you have an idea for a new project that will inspire and support young people, we want to hear from you."

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Latest in A-Brands

Nestlé UK & Ireland Appoints New CEO Wed, 17 May 2017

Nestlé UK & Ireland Appoints New CEO
Record Kerrygold Sales Boost Profits At Ornua Wed, 10 May 2017

Record Kerrygold Sales Boost Profits At Ornua
At Least 69 Jobs To Go As Bord na Móna Confirms Plant Closure Thu, 4 May 2017

At Least 69 Jobs To Go As Bord na Móna Confirms Plant Closure
WTO Backs Australian Plain Packaging Laws Thu, 4 May 2017

WTO Backs Australian Plain Packaging Laws