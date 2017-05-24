Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Confidence Remains Below Pre-Brexit Levels For Small Businesses: SFA

Published on May 24 2017 10:40 AM in Retail tagged: SFA / Small Firms Association / One4All

Small business confidence has increased 'strongly' over the past six months, but remains below pre-Brexit levels, according to the Small Firms Association (SFA) ahead of its annual conference, which is taking place today in Dublin.

Linda Barry, acting director SFA stated: "Confidence among small business owners has increased strongly over the past six months but is still below the levels we saw last year, prior to the Brexit vote."

"72% of small firms planning to invest, 60% will create additional jobs. Almost three-quarters intend to invest in their business in the coming year, with brand development, staffing and IT as the main investment priorities." She added.

'Better than the best', the SFA annual conference 2017, which is sponsored by One4All will feature speakers such Danny McCoy, CEO of Ibec and Mary Mitchell O'Connor TD, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation to name but a few.

