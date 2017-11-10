Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Connect Media To Celebrate Rebrand With Breakfast Event

Published on Nov 10 2017 3:26 PM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Dunnhumby / Connect Media

Rebranded activations arm of dunnhumby, Connect Media is going to be officially launched in Dublin on Wednesday, 15 November 2017.

To celebrate the rebrand, Connect Media will host a breakfast launch in Tramline on Hawkins Street.

The breakfast event is a chance for the activations business to communicate with its clients how it can help brands connect with the right audience, using the right message, and at the right time.

Speakers

As well as hearing from Danny McGrath, Strategy Lead at Connect Media, attendees will also hear from Ruth Hankin, Customer Marketing Manager at Heineken Ireland, and John Conroy, who handles business marketing communications at Bord Gais.

Furthermore, Ken Hughes from Glacier Consulting will also be joining the panel of speakers.

To attend the event, just register here

