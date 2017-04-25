Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Dachser Acquires Majority Share In Johnston Logistics

Published on Apr 25 2017 5:11 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Trending Posts / Johnston Logistics / Dachser

German logistics giant Dachser has acquired majority interest in Irish company, Johnston Logistics for an undisclosed amount.

Commenting on the deal, Michael Schilling, COO Road Logistics at DACHSER said, “Our customers in Ireland benefit from uniform services and quality standards, fixed transit times, and a tightly meshed network of Dachser branch offices throughout Europe

“In Johnston Logistics, we’ve acquired a well-established family company that we’ve worked with and trusted for a long time, and we see this investment as an exciting opportunity to further enhance our all-important European network.”

Wolfgang Reinel, Dachser ‘s Managing Director of European Logistics for North-Central Europe added, “Ireland’s tremendous economic growth makes it a key logistics region. This purchase allows us to offer our customers the entire range of high-quality services hat Dachser is renowned for.”

Albert and Ivan Johnston founded Johnston Logistics in 1979, after which it grew to become one of the key logistics players in Ireland. The company operates primarily Irish market, but also serves the UK. Johnston Logistics has three locations in Ireland: Rathcoole near Dublin, Cork, and Limerick.

In 2016, the business generated €24 million in revenue.

Albert Johnston will remain as both a shareholder and Managing Director of Dacher’s new subsidiary in Ireland.

