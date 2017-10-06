Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Dairygold Invests €11.5m Into Select Irish Retail Outlets

Published on Oct 6 2017 9:48 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Diarygold

Dairygold has announced that it is planning to invest €11.5m into 13 of its 39 stores.

The investment will boost its Agri Direct, Agri E-Commerce site and other online services, reports Irish Examiner.

John O’Carroll, Dairygold head of retail said that some stores will benefit from enhanced facilities and offerings, while others will require upgrade and refurbishment.

“Others will not be invested in, in the context of long term viability and we will look to integrate these into neighbouring stores." O'Carroll said.

"Thirteen stores have been identified and we are now in consultation with our elected representatives, employees, customers and other stakeholders.”

The 13 stores were reportedly chosen for investment based upon store size, location and facilities, physical condition, upgrade or refurbishment costs, commercial performance, customer base and long term sales potential.

