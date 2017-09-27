Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Dairygold Opens €85m Nutritional Campus In Cork

Published on Sep 27 2017 12:50 PM in A-Brands tagged: Dairygold / Tánaiste / James Lynch

Dairygold has recently opened its new €85 million nutritional campus at its headquarters in Mallow, Cork.

The milk processing facility will be able to produce the full range of dairy ingredients powders in volumes of up to 1,750 tonnes per week.

Dairygold milk volumes are expected to exceed 1.3 billion litres this year, a 55% increase on the baseline milk supply volume.

“A crucial factor in Dairygold’s ability to invest and develop has been our milk producer Members’ forecasting which has given the Society visibility of milk supply volumes into the future," said James Lynch, Dairygold's chairman.

This opening is the last addition to the company expansion plan supported by its 2,900 suppliers in Munster region.

“Dairygold’s commitment to its growth and expansion represents the vigour and ambition of Irish companies to perform and compete on a global stage,” said Frances Fitzgerald, An Tánaiste, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

The benefits provided include also the employment of 800 people linked to the project.

She added that the opening will 'support the delivery of hundreds of jobs for the region over coming years'.

