Dairygold Wins Big At SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards

Published on Nov 11 2017 11:00 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Trending Posts / Dairygold / SEAI / ESB / SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards / The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland / Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Dairygold has won the Large Business Energy Management category at the SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards, which recently took place in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

The award sponsored by ESB was won for its energy management programme.

In a statement, it was outlined that to date, the Mitchelstown based business has implemented numerous projects, including the largest biogas boiler installation in Europe.

The majority of projects carried out were 'relatively low cost while delivering a quick payback with annual energy savings of 7.67 GW and €300,000 in cost savings have been achieved to date.'

Climate Change

This is the 14th year of the SEAI Energy Awards and entrants to the eight categories 'demonstrated savings of over €27 million'.

“The SEAI Sustainable Energy Awards are all about showcasing the excellent work that is happening around the country as businesses, communities and public bodies push the boundaries in energy efficiency and the switch to clean energy." Jim Gannon, chief executive of SEAI, said.

"This is especially the case where climate change is at the forefront of the news agenda, particularly as countries gather for climate talks at COP23 in Bonn right now.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern