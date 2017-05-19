Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Model Danielle Moyles Launches Nestlé's Cereal Pop-Up

Breakfast radio presenter and Irish model Daniella Moyles recently launched the Nestlé Breakfast Cereals, Aisle of Wonder, at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin.

The initiative invites consumers to create their own personalised cereal pick and to mix a range of cereals such as Shreddies, Cookie Crisp and Cheerios, as having their name printed on their pack.

Georgia Brown, marketing manager of Nestlé Breakfast Cereals Ireland, said "We’re thrilled to bring back the Aisle of Wonder pop-up cereal experience as it proved to be so successful last year. We’ve also added a new location at Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre for the first time due to last year’s success".

Nestlé Breakfast Cereals Aisle of Wonder will feature at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre from today to Saturday 20 May Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork from 25-28 May as well as Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre from 1 - 4 of June.

