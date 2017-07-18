Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Dawn Farms CEO Calls For Low-Cost Loans For Agri Sector

Published on Jul 18 2017 12:11 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Brexit / Dawn Farms

Dawn Farms CEO Calls For Low-Cost Loans For Agri Sector

Larry Murrin, CEO, Dawn Farms has called on the Government to provide Agri businesses need long-term, low-cost loan measures to boost their competitiveness in the face of Brexit.

"We need measures that help industry invest in their own competitiveness with low-cost, long-term financial funding." He said.

He suggested that money from the National Pension Reserve Fund could be used to generate 20-year loans at low interest rates to assist companies remain in the UK market, reported Farm Ireland.

"It's not a handout, the money is already sitting there in billions in Government coffers called the National Pension Reserve Fund - they just need to find the tools to actually create funds and conditions that can lend directly to the indigenous Irish agri sector."

Murrin said as a nation we absolutely need a set of measures that enable us to 'protect today's pie'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Report Shows Renewed Optimism For UK Trading

Report Shows Renewed Optimism For UK Trading
FDI: Irish Government Must Focus On Agri-Food Policy Implementation

FDI: Irish Government Must Focus On Agri-Food Policy Implementation
Ibec Launches Brexit Negotiation Proposals

Ibec Launches Brexit Negotiation Proposals
Weekly Roundup, June 20, 2017

Weekly Roundup, June 20, 2017

Latest in Fresh Produce

Irish Seafood Sector Grows Over 7% Fri, 30 Jun 2017

Irish Seafood Sector Grows Over 7%
FSAI Holds Public Consultation On Vitamin D Content Criteria Wed, 28 Jun 2017

FSAI Holds Public Consultation On Vitamin D Content Criteria
Brazil’s JBS Puts Moy Park Up For Sale Wed, 21 Jun 2017

Brazil’s JBS Puts Moy Park Up For Sale
Slaney Meats Secures Deal To Supply Beef To US Lidl Stores Wed, 21 Jun 2017

Slaney Meats Secures Deal To Supply Beef To US Lidl Stores