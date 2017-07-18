Dawn Farms CEO Calls For Low-Cost Loans For Agri Sector

Published on Jul 18 2017 12:11 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Brexit / Dawn Farms

Larry Murrin, CEO, Dawn Farms has called on the Government to provide Agri businesses need long-term, low-cost loan measures to boost their competitiveness in the face of Brexit.

"We need measures that help industry invest in their own competitiveness with low-cost, long-term financial funding." He said.

He suggested that money from the National Pension Reserve Fund could be used to generate 20-year loans at low interest rates to assist companies remain in the UK market, reported Farm Ireland.

"It's not a handout, the money is already sitting there in billions in Government coffers called the National Pension Reserve Fund - they just need to find the tools to actually create funds and conditions that can lend directly to the indigenous Irish agri sector."

Murrin said as a nation we absolutely need a set of measures that enable us to 'protect today's pie'.

