Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Dawn Meats And Dunbia Completes Acquisition Deal

Published on Oct 2 2017 9:50 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Dunbia / Dawn Meats / Jim Dobson / Elivia

Dawn Meats And Dunbia Completes Acquisition Deal

Dawn Meats and Dunbia have completed strategic partnership and acquisition agreement.

The combined businesses will now trade as Dunbia and will be managed by former Dunbia CEO Jim Dobson as CEO, and Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne as Executive Chairman.

Dawn has agreed a strategic partnership with Dunbia to 'establish a joint venture in the United Kingdom comprising the UK operations of both organisations'.

In the Republic of Ireland, Dawn has reportedly acquired Dunbia’s operations, which will mean the business now has nine facilities (including five abattoirs) across the country.

"Our focus will continue to be on quality and sustainability across three leading national businesses: Dawn Meats in Ireland, Dunbia in the UK and Elivia in France.” Niall Browne, Executive Chairman, Dunbia said.

The new Dunbia business will now offer customers 'regionally sourced solutions for both beef and lamb from 15 facilities across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland'.

Jim Dobson, CEO of Dunbia said, "The partnership will ensure that we can grow as a leading supplier in the UK market and deliver long-term solutions for our customers and a strong relationship with our farmer suppliers.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Retail Excellence Calls For A Reduction In The 23% VAT Rate

Retail Excellence Calls For A Reduction In The 23% VAT Rate
Tesco Launches 'The Community Chill' To Help Local Charities

Tesco Launches 'The Community Chill' To Help Local Charities
Bakery Giant Aryzta Sees Revenues Fall 2.1% In 2017

Bakery Giant Aryzta Sees Revenues Fall 2.1% In 2017
EU/Mercosur Deal Poses 'Serious Threat' To €2.5bn Beef Sector

EU/Mercosur Deal Poses 'Serious Threat' To €2.5bn Beef Sector

Latest in Retail

Musgrave Marketplace Unveils €2.5m Upgrade Of Robinhood Branch Wed, 27 Sep 2017

Musgrave Marketplace Unveils €2.5m Upgrade Of Robinhood Branch
Retail Excellence Calls For A Reduction In The 23% VAT Rate Wed, 27 Sep 2017

Retail Excellence Calls For A Reduction In The 23% VAT Rate
Tesco Launches 'The Community Chill' To Help Local Charities Tue, 26 Sep 2017

Tesco Launches 'The Community Chill' To Help Local Charities
Retail Excellence Names Ireland's Top 30 Stores Fri, 22 Sep 2017

Retail Excellence Names Ireland's Top 30 Stores