Dawn Meats And Dunbia Completes Acquisition Deal

Published on Oct 2 2017 9:50 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Dunbia / Dawn Meats / Jim Dobson / Elivia

Dawn Meats and Dunbia have completed strategic partnership and acquisition agreement.

The combined businesses will now trade as Dunbia and will be managed by former Dunbia CEO Jim Dobson as CEO, and Dawn Meats CEO Niall Browne as Executive Chairman.

Dawn has agreed a strategic partnership with Dunbia to 'establish a joint venture in the United Kingdom comprising the UK operations of both organisations'.

In the Republic of Ireland, Dawn has reportedly acquired Dunbia’s operations, which will mean the business now has nine facilities (including five abattoirs) across the country.

"Our focus will continue to be on quality and sustainability across three leading national businesses: Dawn Meats in Ireland, Dunbia in the UK and Elivia in France.” Niall Browne, Executive Chairman, Dunbia said.

The new Dunbia business will now offer customers 'regionally sourced solutions for both beef and lamb from 15 facilities across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland'.

Jim Dobson, CEO of Dunbia said, "The partnership will ensure that we can grow as a leading supplier in the UK market and deliver long-term solutions for our customers and a strong relationship with our farmer suppliers.”

