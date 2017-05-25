Dawn Meats Enters Strategic Partnership With Dunbia

Published on May 25 2017 10:56 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Dunbia / Dawn Meats / Joint Venture

Dawn Meats has announced that is has entered a strategic partnership with British meat manufacturer Dunbia to establish a majority owned joint venture in the UK.

Dawn will separately acquire Dunbia’s operations in the Republic of Ireland, while UK operations will be comprised of both organisations. The deal is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.

Upon approval, Dawn Meats will have nine facilities in Ireland, including five abattoirs, following the addition of two Dunbia facilities – an abattoir in Slane, Co. Meath, and a boning hall in Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath. Trading in the UK market will be under the name Dunbia.

The expansion into the UK market will deliver a stronger market presence and help to better serve existing farmer suppliers and customers of both organisations across the retail, manufacturing, wholesale and food service sectors.

Dunbia’s CEO Jim Dobson, OBE will be the CEO of the new Dunbia joint venture, and Dawn Meats’ CEO Niall Browne, will be Executive Chairman. The new business will be operated from Dunbia’s current headquarters in Dungannon, Northern Ireland.

Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats said, “We are both family businesses with a deep connection to farming and a culture and business ethos that is centred on quality and sustainability. Given the uncertainty posed by Brexit, this partnership should further underpin the competitiveness of both operations to the benefit of all stakeholders in the UK, Ireland and across Europe.”

“We are very excited about the future of both companies and the opportunities that this transaction will bring for our staff, customers and suppliers. In our key operating markets we will be involved in 3 leading national businesses with Dawn Meats in Ireland, Dunbia in the UK and Elivia in France, with our cooperative partners Terrena.”

Dobson, CEO of Dunbia said, “This is the right strategic partnership for Dunbia’s staff and customers and sees us joining with a company with a shared heritage of excellence in the production of premium beef and lamb products.

“The new UK joint venture confirms our future as a leading supplier in the UK market. In a consolidating industry this deal makes strategic sense for both companies, our customers and our farmer suppliers.”

