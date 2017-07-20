Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Published on Jul 20 2017 9:21 AM in Technology tagged: IEDR / David Curtin / ie.domain

Demand For Irish Online Domain Names 'Pick-Up'

New data from Ireland's 'ie.domain' (IEDR) shows that the demand for Irish online domains has 'pick-up'.

The online business name register company experienced a 6% increase in turnover for 2016, with 35,000 new businesses registering for Irish websites and emails, reported Irishexaminer.ie

David Curtin, CEO of IEDR has said it is important that businesses secure a strong online presence.

It also outlined that more Irish consumers are now shopping online.

Curtin said that the company did see a pick-up from Northern Ireland addresses.

"The point is Irish consumers are spending online and if they're going on a 'co.uk' web address then that's business lost for the Irish business owner." He said.

"So we would advise to register as '.ie' to make sure that you're selling online and that you're going to retain your Irish customers with a great website."

