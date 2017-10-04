Diageo Announces Plans For Urban Quarter At St.James Gate

Published on Oct 4 2017 11:12 AM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / Diageo / Guinness / St. James's Gate

Diageo has announced today (4 October) that is it planning to transform a site at St.James into an mixed-use urban quarter, that will include residential, office and commercial space.

In a statement, it outlined that it is closely with planning and architectural experts, and 'has developed a vision'.

The plan reportedly aims to allocate 12.6 acres of its nearly 50 acre site, using new and existing buildings for the new development called the St. James’s Gate Quarter.

"We are transforming our centuries-old vat houses, brew houses and cooperages into incredible spaces that will house and inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs, residents and visitors, dreamers and doers.” Oliver Loomes, Country Director for Diageo Ireland said.

It noted that 'given the ambition and size of the project, the development will be phased over a lengthy period'

Once completed, the new quarter will be opened up with public spaces and streets and will be 'fully integrated' into the wider Liberties area.

Colin O’Brien, Beer and Packaging Director at Diageo, said that todays announcement is the next chapter in the history of St. James’s Gate.

