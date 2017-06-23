Get the app today! App Store Play Store

DIGI And ABFI Director Asserts Ireland Needs A 'Brexit Budget'

Published on Jun 23 2017 8:30 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / DIGI / Drinks Industry Group of Ireland / Alcohol Beverage Federation Ireland / Patricia Callan / Economic and Social Research Institute

In response to the publication of the Economic and Social Research Institute’s (ESRI) new Brexit findings, Patricia Callan director of the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) and Alcohol Beverage Federation Ireland (ABFI), said Ireland needs to advance its ‘economic response to Brexit’ and requires a ‘Brexit Budget’.

ABFI's recently appointed director said, “We need our Government to produce a Brexit Budget and pull together a coordinated Brexit strategy that protects jobs, encourages economic activity and mitigates the risk of a hard Brexit that could hinder free trade.

“Budget 2018 must have clear policies which respond to the effects of Brexit and use taxation policy measures to stimulate economic activity, ensuring Ireland remains competitive and creates and maintains jobs."

Callan also said that ESRI’s findings today 'paint a bleak picture of Ireland post a hard Brexit: €200 million could be lost from the economy each year, and nearly 50,000 jobs may be lost over a decade'.

