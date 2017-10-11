DIGI Responds To Retention Of 15% Excise Tax In Budget 2018

Published on Oct 11 2017 11:49 AM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / Alcohol / DIGI / The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland / budget18

The Drinks Industry Group Of Ireland (DIGI) has said that it has 'noted' the Government’s decision to leave Ireland’s excise tax rates unchanged in Budget 2018.

In a statement, issued last week the representative group for the drinks industry in Ireland, called on the Government to 'take special notice of the drinks industry' and also to enact a number of 'pro-enterprise measures', including reducing alcohol excise tax by 15%.

A spokesperson for the group said, “While the Minister has made no change, we continue to be considerably out of sync with European levels - Ireland has the second highest rates of excise tax in the EU, behind only Finland."

The drinks and hospitality sector reportedly employs 210,000 people in Ireland and for it to 'safely weather the Brexit storm, closer collaboration and meaningful policy reform is imperative'.

"We look forward to continuing to engage in this process.” The spokesperson added.

