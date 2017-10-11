Get the app today! App Store Play Store

DIGI Responds To Retention Of 15% Excise Tax In Budget 2018

Published on Oct 11 2017 11:49 AM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / Alcohol / DIGI / The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland / budget18

DIGI Responds To Retention Of 15% Excise Tax In Budget 2018

The Drinks Industry Group Of Ireland (DIGI) has said that it has 'noted' the Government’s decision to leave Ireland’s excise tax rates unchanged in Budget 2018.

In a statement, issued last week the representative group for the drinks industry in Ireland, called on the Government to 'take special notice of the drinks industry' and also to enact a number of 'pro-enterprise measures', including reducing alcohol excise tax by 15%.

A spokesperson for the group said, “While the Minister has made no change, we continue to be considerably out of sync with European levels - Ireland has the second highest rates of excise tax in the EU, behind only Finland."

The drinks and hospitality sector reportedly employs 210,000 people in Ireland and for it to 'safely weather the Brexit storm, closer collaboration and meaningful policy reform is imperative'.

"We look forward to continuing to engage in this process.” The spokesperson added.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

NOffLA 'Disappointed' That Excise Duty On Alcohol Remains The Same

NOffLA 'Disappointed' That Excise Duty On Alcohol Remains The Same
RGDATA Welcomes 'Key Provisions' Of Budget 2018

RGDATA Welcomes 'Key Provisions' Of Budget 2018
Britvic Ireland Responds To Sugar Tax Measures In Budget 2018

Britvic Ireland Responds To Sugar Tax Measures In Budget 2018
Musgrave Subjected To Cybercrime Attack

Musgrave Subjected To Cybercrime Attack

Latest in Drinks

NOffLA 'Disappointed' That Excise Duty On Alcohol Remains The Same Tue, 10 Oct 2017

NOffLA 'Disappointed' That Excise Duty On Alcohol Remains The Same
Euro-sterling Parity Could Cost Drinks Sector €130m, Warns DIGI Mon, 9 Oct 2017

Euro-sterling Parity Could Cost Drinks Sector €130m, Warns DIGI
Growth In Drinks Sector Benefits Irish Farmers, Says ABFI Wed, 4 Oct 2017

Growth In Drinks Sector Benefits Irish Farmers, Says ABFI
Diageo Announces Plans For Urban Quarter At St. James Gate Wed, 4 Oct 2017

Diageo Announces Plans For Urban Quarter At St. James Gate