Dingle Distillery Releases Limited Edition Batches Of Whiskey

Published on Oct 26 2017 2:49 PM in Retail

Dingle Whiskey, has released a limited edition range of new batches.

Originally launched in November 2016, the three new releases, feature flavours such as tangerine and ginger as well as notes of dried fig and candied citrus peel.

"It is the first time we have been able to showcase multiple whiskies showing different flavours amongst each of the releases.” Elliot Hughes of The Dingle Distillery said.

The Kerry based distillers triple distill the whiskey using three individual copper pot stills which gives the spirit its unique flavour.

“Every new release of Dingle Whiskey is exciting, but the Pot Still release is particularly momentous. It is an historic occasion for Dingle, the Distillery and Irish whiskey distilling as it makes Dingle Distillery just the second distillery on the island of Ireland to produce Pot Still.” Hughes added.

Earlier this month, the artisan craft spirit makers, won two awards at the Irish Whiskey Awards, ‘Best Irish Gin’ for its Dingle Original Gin and ‘Best Irish Vodka’ for its Dingle Distillery Vodka.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

