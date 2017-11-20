Dunnes Stores Reclaims Top Spot As Ireland's Leading Supermarket

Published on Nov 20 2017 11:54 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Tesco / Dunnes Stores / Kantar Worldpanel

Dunnes Stores has returned to the top spot for the first time in nine months, according to the latest grocery market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel in Ireland, published today for the 12 weeks ending 5 November 2017.

The report shows that Dunnes Stores’ market share now stands at 22.4%.

“Dunnes Stores traditionally posts a strong performance towards the end of the year and 2017 is no exception." David Berry, director at Kantar Worldpanel said.

"While growth of 1.4% compared to this time last year is slightly behind the market average, shoppers have spent almost €2 more per trip this period, which has been enough for the retailer to edge ahead of the competition.”

SuperValu comes in as a close second with 22% of the market share.

Retailer With Strongest Growth

The figures showed that the strongest growth this month has come from Tesco, as its figures is 5.1% higher than this time last year.

Berry noted, "The retailer is the only one of the top five not to lose shoppers this year, and customers have been tempted in by lower prices."

"On average, consumers have paid 2% less than this time last year and in turn this has contributed to shoppers making bigger trips and returning to store more often.”

Aldi and Lidl have both continued to see sales grow ahead of the market – up 2.9% and 3.8% respectively.

Storm Ophelia

Storm Ophelia had a surprisingly strong effect on the Irish grocery market, with stores experiencing a sales spike as 'shoppers battened down the hatches in preparation'.

“Storm Ophelia – which hit on the 16 October – had a surprisingly strong effect on the Irish grocery market." Berry explained.

"The week before Ophelia landed supermarkets were buoyed by a spike in sales as shoppers battened down the hatches in preparation for the course of the storm. Munster in particular saw an uplift in sales, with growth reaching 12% during that week.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern