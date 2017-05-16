Dunnes Stores Wins Big At PLMA International Salute To Excellence Awards

Published on May 16 2017 4:56 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Dunnes Stores / Featured Posts / PLMA World of Private Label / PLMA Salute To Excellence

Dunnes Stores scooped three awards at the recent Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) 2017 International Salute To Excellence Awards, which took place at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam.

The Irish retailer won the best Frozen Food Award for its Simply Better - French Macaron Assortment; best Desserts award for its Simply Better - Irish Handmade All Butter Sticky Toffee Pudding, and also best Pasta & Filled Pasta for its Simply Better - Italian Burrata and N’duja Mezzelune.

The PLMA awards which honour retailers for innovation in private-label products and packaging is apart of this years World of Private Label International Trade Show.

Reportedly, in the region of 2,500 exhibiting companies, including nearly 60 national and regional pavilions are present on the trade-show floor.

The theme for this year’s show is 'Helping Consumers', focusing on how retailer brands can bring value and innovation to shoppers across Europe and beyond.

