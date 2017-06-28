€8.5M In Sponsorship For Arts & Cultural Events Under Threat, Says AFBI

Published on Jun 28 2017 3:18 PM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / ABFI / Alcohol Beverage Federation Ireland

Almost €8.5 million in advertising and sponsorship arts & cultural events is under threat, according to Alcohol Beverage Federation Ireland (ABFI).

Reportedly, new proposals to restrict advertising and sponsorship will decrease the volume and value of cultural sponsorship by drinks companies, 'putting these partnerships and local cultural events around the country in jeopardy'.

Patricia Callan, Director of ABFI outlined, “The drinks industry provides almost €8.5 million in sponsorship to over 50 arts and cultural events around the country which is essential to their viability and sustainability."

Music festivals reportedly make a contribution of €376 million to the national economy.

"In addition to their immense contribution to Irish cultural life, festivals and cultural events have multiple economic dividends including job creation, tourism, regional development in addition to enhancing Ireland’s reputation abroad”. She said.

"The reality is the punitive new advertising restrictions proposed in the Public Health Alcohol Bill (PHAB) would effectively mean a ban on sponsorship by decreasing the volume and value of sponsorship partnerships for drinks companies.

Callan said that the severity of the content restrictions means that images of conviviality (such as a scene in an Irish pub), images of a person consuming alcohol or indeed images of people will be banned.

"It’s hard to fathom but it will mean the banning of the iconic Guinness Christmas advert”. Callan added.

