ECC Welcomes New Cross-Border €5k Consumer Claims Limit

Published on Jul 12 2017

The European Consumer Centre (ECC) Ireland 'has welcomed the news that the limit for cross-border claims made by consumers through the European Small Claims Procedure (ESCP) will be increased from €2,000 to €5,000 as of this coming Friday, 14 July.

According to Martina Nee, Press and Communications Officer for ECC Ireland, “When a consumer encounters a problem with good or services purchased from traders in another EU country they sometimes don’t know what to do or who to turn to.

The new limit on claims is reportedly the result of efforts by the European Commission to make the ESCP more widely available and efficient for consumers

"There’s a lot of help and options out there for them; this includes the European Consumer Centre Network and the European Small Claims Procedure. If a consumer has tried to contact the trader, obtained assistance from ECC-Net and yet the matter is not resolved to the consumer’s satisfaction then there is still the option of the ESCP." Nee added.

"It’s great news that the limit for claims has been increased to €5,000."

