eCommerce 'Trustmark' Now Available For Trading Online Voucher Applicants

Published on Aug 14 2017 11:22 AM in Technology

The eCommerce Trustmark is now included in the Trading Online Voucher scheme of Local Enterprise Offices, a scheme designed to offer financial assistance to Irish retailers who are starting their online business, according to Retail Excellence.

The trustmark was launched by eCommerce Europe in partnership with Retail Excellence to instil confidence in purchasers shopping online throughout the Member States. It also includes an International Handling Procedure available to both consumers and retailers which safeguards both parties’ rights.

“Over the course of 2017, European consumers will purchase €598 billion online but Irish retailers face significant challenges selling in Europe as consumers in other countries may not be familiar with an Irish brand and so may be wary of purchasing on that website,” said Lorraine Higgins of Retail Excellence.

“The Trustmark helps to bridge this trust issue by increasing consumer confidence that they are buying from a legitimate website which is compliant with the latest Irish and EU legislation and satisfies legal audits conducted by our partner legal advisors, Maples."

Trade Growth

Retail Excellence announced that the trademark’s overall impact has led to retailers reporting an increase in trading volumes by 26% since its launch.

“Displaying a Trustmark logo on your website will increase sales by 26% because research suggests two-thirds of consumers in the EU prefer to use a website backed by a recognised Trustmark before completing an international purchase,” Higgins added. “With the advent of Brexit and all the uncertainty it brings, it is important that Irish retailers look beyond traditional markets and seek out new ones and any mechanism that makes this easier has to be welcomed.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Larissa Zimmer