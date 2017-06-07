Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Fanta Reduces Sugar By A Third For Reformulated Relaunch 

Published on Jun 7 2017 12:45 PM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Coca-Cola / Trending Post / Fanta

Fanta Reduces Sugar By A Third For Reformulated Relaunch 

As a part of it's Reformulation Agenda, Coca-Cola Ireland has announced today (7 June) that it will be relaunching its Fanta drink, reducing the sugar content by a third.

The reformulated soft drink is expected to hit the market later this month.

It also highlighted that not only will there be a reduction of sugar, but the Fanta bottle will also be re-designed. A new logo, design, sand bottle shape are to be amongst the new changes.

Speaking about the recent Fanta relaunch Petre Sandru, country manager Coca-Cola Ireland said, “In Ireland Fanta is a fan favourite that has been loved for many years. With renewed focus and investment in marketing, we have the opportunity to introduce even more people to this fun, iconic brand.

"This begins with the product itself. We are committed to delivering the same great taste of Fanta while at the same time helping consumers reduce their sugar intake.”

This recent change is a part of Coca-Cola’s larger campaign to have all of it's product’s sugar content lowered by 10% by 2020, in Ireland.

It also said that even more low and sugar-free drinks are reportedly planned to be revealed in 2017 and 2018 and Ireland can expect to see these changes heavily advertised this summer.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef

SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef
250 Food Buyers With Combined Buying Power Of €10B Visit Bloom

250 Food Buyers With Combined Buying Power Of €10B Visit Bloom
Just Eat Signs O’Brien’s Wine For New Wine And Bubbly Deliveries

Just Eat Signs O’Brien’s Wine For New Wine And Bubbly Deliveries
Nestlé Adds More Milk Into Milkybar Range Cutting Sugar By 10%

Nestlé Adds More Milk Into Milkybar Range Cutting Sugar By 10%

Latest in A-Brands

Ireland Edition Of The Times On Special Offer Tomorrow For €1 Fri, 2 Jun 2017

Ireland Edition Of The Times On Special Offer Tomorrow For €1
Britvic Ireland Adds Vitamins to MiWadi Wed, 31 May 2017

Britvic Ireland Adds Vitamins to MiWadi
Average Price Of Cup Of Coffee Rises In Ireland Tue, 30 May 2017

Average Price Of Cup Of Coffee Rises In Ireland
Lindt Chocolate Ireland Adds Two New Flavours To Excellence Range Mon, 29 May 2017

Lindt Chocolate Ireland Adds Two New Flavours To Excellence Range