Febvre & Company Ltd. Concludes Business Sale Under New Management Structure

Published on Sep 20 2017 5:20 PM in Drinks tagged: Jim Bradley / Febvre & Company / Aidan Farrell

Febvre & Company Limited has concluded the sale of its business to members of the management team together with a private investment group.

It also announced its new management structure as Jim Bradley, current CEO, becomes chairman; Financial Director, Liz Coogan is the new managing director and Aidan Farrell is operations director.

The sale ensures 'continuity of employment for all Febvre employees who will hold all current terms and conditions'.

The Febvre name will be retained and the business will continue to operate from its premises in the Sandyford Business District.

Liz Coogan, incoming Managing Director said that the recent announcement is an important milestone in the development of Febvre.

“Febvre has been to the forefront of the wine industry in Ireland for over 50 years. The introduction of new capital will give the company a solid platform with a long- term focus to enhance and grow its position as a market leader in the wine industry”. Coogan added.

Febvre 'now looks forward to the future with confidence, in a well-capitalised company, serving employees, suppliers, customers and other stakeholders'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern