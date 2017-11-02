Ferrero Invests €640k In Christmas Products Launch

Published on Nov 2 2017 1:14 PM in Retail tagged: Ferrero / Thorntons / Ferrero Collection / Raffaello

Ferrero has invested €640,000 in its Christmas products launch, which includes Ferrero Rocher, Ferrero Collection, Raffaello and Thorntons.

The Italian chocolate maker has added a new range of products such as advent calendars and boxed chocolate products to its portfolio ahead of Christmas.

It announced that it will promote the products across multiple channels 'keeping the products front of mind' during the key seasonal occasion.

“Following a successful Christmas in 2016, it is important as a leading confectionery manufacturer, to offer retailers products and ranges that help them to cater for the different types of festive shopping needs." Levi Boorer, customer development director at Ferrero, said.

With the premium advent segment experiencing strong growth of +41%, there has been increased choice in chocolate and non-chocolate advents for both adults and children.

The Ferrero seasonal boxed offering, is reportedly worth €3.4 million and enjoyed a growth of (+7.5%) last Christmas.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern