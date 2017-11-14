FMCG Winners 2017
Published on Nov 14 2017 10:26 AM in Retail
1. Most Eco-Friendly Supplier
Winner:
Heineken Ireland
Finalists
Diageo Ireland
Essity
Glanbia
2. Best Sponsorship By A Retailer / Symbol Group
Winner
SuperValu – Behind The Ball
Finalists
SPAR – FAI Primary Schools
Lidl – LGFA
Londis – Tastes Like Home
Gala – Special Olympics
3. Best Sponsorship / Brand Association (by an FMCG Brand)
Winner
Cully & Sully – Give Peas a Chance
Finalists
Sure – GAA
Galaxy – Dublin Fashion Festival
Ballygowan – B Is For Belief/GAA
Flahavans – Free Porridge Day/Operation Transformation
4. Highest New Entry On Checkout Top 100 Brands List, sponsored by Nielsen
Lindt
5. Best Product Relaunch
Winner:
Glenisk Organic Bio No Added Sugar Baby Yogurts
Finalists
Brady Family Ham – Cooked Meats
Moy Park – Breaded Range
Corsodyl Toothpaste
6. Best Business To Business Campaign
Winner:
M&M’s – Ms Green
Finalists
NIVEA
Extra
Carr’s
CityPost
7. Best Shopper Marketing Campaign, sponsored by SEL
Winner
Tayto Summer Snacks
Finalists
Centra Live Well
NIVEA Sun
Heineken Rugby Cup
Lidl Trolleycam
8. Best New Product Launch (Food), sponsored by GS1 Ireland
Winner:
Pladis – Carr’s Ciabatta Crackers
Finalists
Pladis – McVitie’s Thins
Walkers – Bugles
Kerry Foods – GoGo’s
Lindt – Lindt Lindor Treat Bars
9. Best New Product Launch (Non-Food)
Winner:
Brandy Grain Free Dog Food
Finalists:
Herbal Essences bio:renew
Regina Wish
Sensodyne Rapid Relief Launch
Corsodyl Ultra Clean Launch
10. Best New Product Launch (Beverage
Winner:
Club Zero Super Split
Finalists
Vegified
Mooju Banana On The Loose
MiWadi Mini
L’Or Coffee Capsules
11. Best Charitable Initiative By A Supplier Or Retailer
Winner:
Londis – Climb For Joy for Pieta House
Finalists
EUROSPAR – A Defibrillator At Every EUROSPAR
MiWadi – Trick Or Treat For Temple Street
Lindt & Sprungli Ireland – Keep Easter Sweet For Temple Street
Centra – Wild Atlantic Relay for MS Ireland
12. Best Sales Team / Field Sales Support
Winner:
CPM & Britvic
Finalists
Mondelez
Aryzta Food Solutions
Diageo
National Lottery
Crossell & Irish Distillers
13. Most Improved Brand on Checkout Top 100 Brands List in association with Nielsen
Ben & Jerry’s
14. Best Advertising Campaign (Broadcast/TV/Radio)
Winner:
Lidl – TrolleyCam
Finalists
Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter – #RealButterHalfFat
Aldi – Christmas Campaign
McDonnells – Ambassador
Euromillions – #ShareTheDream
15. Best Advertising Campaign (Print)
Winner:
Lidl – ‘Homecoming’ Christmas 2016
Finalists
SuperValu – Celebrating Local & Irish this Christmas
Aldi – Get In The Games
16. Best Advertising Campaign (Online/Digital)
Winner
Tayto – “It’s not lunch time…It’s Tayto time”
Finalists
Mooju – BANANA ON THE LOOSE
Moy Park – Rule the Roost (RTR) Roadshow.
Orchard Thieves – The Bold Corner
Centra – Live Well Challenges
17. Best Advertising Campaign (Outdoor)
Winner:
Cadbury Dairy Milk – Dairy Milk Taste
Finalists
Centra – Live Well
Malteser – “Who are you going to chew the ear off this Easter?”
Brennan’s – Keep It Fresh
Bulmers – Real Time Billboard
18. Best Integrated Campaign, sponsored by dunnhumby
Winner:
Heinz – Beanz Meanz Heinz
Finalists
Orchard Thieves
SuperValu Good Food Karma
EuroMillions
Kilmeaden “Cheese Statue Campaign”
19. Branded Supplier of the Year (Alcohol)
Winner:
Heineken Ireland
Finalists
Diageo
Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard
C&C
Gilbey’s Wines
20. Branded Supplier of the Year (Non-Food)
Winner:
Beiersdorf
Finalists
Solus
SCA
Unilever
Mackle
21. Branded Supplier of the Year (Food and Beverage)
Winner:
Mars Ireland
Finalists
O’Brien Fine Foods
Mondelez
Pladis
The Kraft Heinz Company
22. Checkout Brand Legacy Award
Heinz – 50 Years of Beanz Meanz Heinz