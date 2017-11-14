FMCG Winners 2017

Published on Nov 14 2017 10:26 AM in Retail

1. Most Eco-Friendly Supplier

Winner:

Heineken Ireland

Finalists

Diageo Ireland

Essity

Glanbia

2. Best Sponsorship By A Retailer / Symbol Group

Winner

SuperValu – Behind The Ball

Finalists

SPAR – FAI Primary Schools

Lidl – LGFA

Londis – Tastes Like Home

Gala – Special Olympics

3. Best Sponsorship / Brand Association (by an FMCG Brand)

Winner

Cully & Sully – Give Peas a Chance

Finalists

Sure – GAA

Galaxy – Dublin Fashion Festival

Ballygowan – B Is For Belief/GAA

Flahavans – Free Porridge Day/Operation Transformation

4. Highest New Entry On Checkout Top 100 Brands List, sponsored by Nielsen

Lindt

5. Best Product Relaunch

Winner:

Glenisk Organic Bio No Added Sugar Baby Yogurts

Finalists

Brady Family Ham – Cooked Meats

Moy Park – Breaded Range

Corsodyl Toothpaste

6. Best Business To Business Campaign

Winner:

M&M’s – Ms Green

Finalists

NIVEA

Extra

Carr’s

CityPost

7. Best Shopper Marketing Campaign, sponsored by SEL

Winner

Tayto Summer Snacks

Finalists

Centra Live Well

NIVEA Sun

Heineken Rugby Cup

Lidl Trolleycam

8. Best New Product Launch (Food), sponsored by GS1 Ireland

Winner:

Pladis – Carr’s Ciabatta Crackers

Finalists

Pladis – McVitie’s Thins

Walkers – Bugles

Kerry Foods – GoGo’s

Lindt – Lindt Lindor Treat Bars

9. Best New Product Launch (Non-Food)

Winner:

Brandy Grain Free Dog Food

Finalists:

Herbal Essences bio:renew

Regina Wish

Sensodyne Rapid Relief Launch

Corsodyl Ultra Clean Launch

10. Best New Product Launch (Beverage

Winner:

Club Zero Super Split

Finalists

Vegified

Mooju Banana On The Loose

MiWadi Mini

L’Or Coffee Capsules

11. Best Charitable Initiative By A Supplier Or Retailer

Winner:

Londis – Climb For Joy for Pieta House

Finalists

EUROSPAR – A Defibrillator At Every EUROSPAR

MiWadi – Trick Or Treat For Temple Street

Lindt & Sprungli Ireland – Keep Easter Sweet For Temple Street

Centra – Wild Atlantic Relay for MS Ireland

12. Best Sales Team / Field Sales Support

Winner:

CPM & Britvic

Finalists

Mondelez

Aryzta Food Solutions

Diageo

National Lottery

Crossell & Irish Distillers

13. Most Improved Brand on Checkout Top 100 Brands List in association with Nielsen

Ben & Jerry’s

14. Best Advertising Campaign (Broadcast/TV/Radio)

Winner:

Lidl – TrolleyCam

Finalists

Connacht Gold Half Fat Butter – #RealButterHalfFat

Aldi – Christmas Campaign

McDonnells – Ambassador

Euromillions – #ShareTheDream

15. Best Advertising Campaign (Print)

Winner:

Lidl – ‘Homecoming’ Christmas 2016

Finalists

SuperValu – Celebrating Local & Irish this Christmas

Aldi – Get In The Games

16. Best Advertising Campaign (Online/Digital)

Winner

Tayto – “It’s not lunch time…It’s Tayto time”

Finalists

Mooju – BANANA ON THE LOOSE

Moy Park – Rule the Roost (RTR) Roadshow.

Orchard Thieves – The Bold Corner

Centra – Live Well Challenges

17. Best Advertising Campaign (Outdoor)

Winner:

Cadbury Dairy Milk – Dairy Milk Taste

Finalists

Centra – Live Well

Malteser – “Who are you going to chew the ear off this Easter?”

Brennan’s – Keep It Fresh

Bulmers – Real Time Billboard

18. Best Integrated Campaign, sponsored by dunnhumby

Winner:

Heinz – Beanz Meanz Heinz

Finalists

Orchard Thieves

SuperValu Good Food Karma

EuroMillions

Kilmeaden “Cheese Statue Campaign”

19. Branded Supplier of the Year (Alcohol)

Winner:

Heineken Ireland

Finalists

Diageo

Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard

C&C

Gilbey’s Wines

20. Branded Supplier of the Year (Non-Food)

Winner:

Beiersdorf

Finalists

Solus

SCA

Unilever

Mackle

21. Branded Supplier of the Year (Food and Beverage)

Winner:

Mars Ireland

Finalists

O’Brien Fine Foods

Mondelez

Pladis

The Kraft Heinz Company

22. Checkout Brand Legacy Award

Heinz – 50 Years of Beanz Meanz Heinz